Brokers Set Expectations for Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FNV. Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$185.27.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE:FNV opened at C$167.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$154.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 41.21 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$217.70. The company has a market cap of C$32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. Insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

