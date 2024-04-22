Brokers Set Expectations for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $127.88 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

