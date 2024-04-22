Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,958,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 84.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,553,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,867,000 after buying an additional 710,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,840,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,478,000 after acquiring an additional 594,362 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bruker by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after purchasing an additional 562,684 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR opened at $77.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. Bruker has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

