Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.8 %

FICO stock opened at $1,130.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,250.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,142.76. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $692.87 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.