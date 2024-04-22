Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 320,153 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 304,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 264,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $328.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.48. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $155.35 and a one year high of $369.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

