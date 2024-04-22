Calibre Mining Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CXB)

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Calibre Mining Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$1.88 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.06.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining ( TSE:CXB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of C$206.40 million during the quarter.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

