Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $404,000.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

