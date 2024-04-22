Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

