Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWH. Citigroup increased their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Camping World by 932.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. Camping World has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 96.16%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

