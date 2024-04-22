Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

