Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.53.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Can-Fite BioPharma
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.