Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0878 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
