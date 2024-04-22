Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $111,573,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 786,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $389,490,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $762.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $844.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.25 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.