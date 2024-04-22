Cardinal Energy Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

CRLFF stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

