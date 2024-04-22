Cardinal Energy Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
CRLFF stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Amazon Stock Insights & Analysis for 2024
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Lithium Overdose: Can These 2 Lithium Stocks Recover in 2024?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Intuitive Surgical Leads the Robotic Surgery Movement
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.