Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.07.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $108.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.41. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

