CarMax, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

CarMax Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $68.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

