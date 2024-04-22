CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

