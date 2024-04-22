CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

CCCS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $54,719.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Lauren Young sold 16,649,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $192,797,701.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,777,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,326,495.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $54,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,648,839 shares of company stock valued at $681,118,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

