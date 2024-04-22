Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $161.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $8,894,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

