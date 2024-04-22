Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
CGX opened at C$7.85 on Monday. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$7.14 and a 12-month high of C$10.26. The company has a market cap of C$499.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.18.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$315.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.5121951 EPS for the current year.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
