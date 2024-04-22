Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.0% annually over the last three years. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of CCU opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 150,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 724,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 83,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 61,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Stories

