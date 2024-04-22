Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.0% annually over the last three years. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance
Shares of CCU opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 150,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 724,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 83,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 61,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
