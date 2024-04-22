Comparing PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) and Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA)

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) and Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PEDEVCO and Himalaya Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $30.78 million 2.99 $260,000.00 $0.02 51.53 Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

PEDEVCO has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PEDEVCO and Himalaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO 6.97% 2.31% 2.07% Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -608.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PEDEVCO and Himalaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Himalaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Technologies has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PEDEVCO beats Himalaya Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEDEVCO



PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Himalaya Technologies



Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry in the United States. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis media market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

