Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Comstock stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.
