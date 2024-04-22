Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Alphabet stock opened at $154.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.26 and a 200-day moving average of $140.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

