Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $495.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.07.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
Further Reading
