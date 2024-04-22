Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSTM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium Trading Up 0.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 592.9% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Constellium has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.73%. Equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.