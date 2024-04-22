Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Shares of CSTM stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Constellium has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.71.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.73%. Equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
