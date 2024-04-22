Contrasting Dakota Gold (DC) and Its Rivals

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dakota Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s peers have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.36 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.14 billion $1.04 billion 6.01

Profitability

Dakota Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors -85.01% -4.65% -4.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dakota Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1128 2457 2990 108 2.31

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 38.47%. Given Dakota Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dakota Gold peers beat Dakota Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

