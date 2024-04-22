Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Corning Stock Up 1.2 %

Corning stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

