Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Corning
In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Corning
Corning Stock Up 1.2 %
Corning stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Corning Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corning
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.