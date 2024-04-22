Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after buying an additional 2,055,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after buying an additional 1,060,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

