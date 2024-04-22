Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.30 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

About Corus Entertainment

TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$100.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

