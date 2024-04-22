Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,461,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $11,485,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.