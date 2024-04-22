CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of CVU opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 19.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,452 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

