CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of CVU opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.34.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 19.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Aerostructures
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.