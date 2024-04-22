Critical Comparison: Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) vs. New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lilium and New Horizon Aircraft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 7,811.81 -$421.14 million N/A N/A New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $8.61 million N/A N/A

New Horizon Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lilium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A New Horizon Aircraft N/A -137.31% 7.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lilium and New Horizon Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 0 1 3 0 2.75 New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lilium presently has a consensus target price of $2.53, suggesting a potential upside of 183.68%. Given Lilium’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lilium is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Lilium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Lilium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lilium beats New Horizon Aircraft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training, maintenance operations, material and battery management, global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace engineering company, focuses on designing and developing the hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market primarily in the United States. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

