Critical Survey: Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) vs. MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC)

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) and Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MasterBrand and Richelieu Hardware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterBrand 6.68% 17.24% 8.01% Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MasterBrand and Richelieu Hardware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterBrand $2.73 billion 0.77 $182.00 million $1.40 11.88 Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A $2.47 11.75

Analyst Recommendations

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Richelieu Hardware. Richelieu Hardware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MasterBrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MasterBrand and Richelieu Hardware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterBrand 0 0 1 0 3.00 Richelieu Hardware 0 1 0 0 2.00

MasterBrand currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.80%. Richelieu Hardware has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.07%. Given Richelieu Hardware’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Richelieu Hardware is more favorable than MasterBrand.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of MasterBrand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Richelieu Hardware shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of MasterBrand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MasterBrand beats Richelieu Hardware on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasterBrand

(Get Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders. The company was formerly known as United Cabinet Incorporated. MasterBrand, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

About Richelieu Hardware

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories. It manufactures veneer sheets and edge banding products; various decorative moldings and components for the window and door industry; and custom products. The company serves kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing, and office furniture manufacturers; door and window manufacturers; residential and commercial woodworkers; and hardware retailers, such as renovation superstores. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.