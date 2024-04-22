CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.