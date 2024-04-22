CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Stock Performance
Shares of CCLP stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.44.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.27 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco Company Profile
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
