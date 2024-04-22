D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.87 Per Share

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $13.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.65. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $142.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,909,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,145,000 after acquiring an additional 845,745 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,723,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,902,000 after purchasing an additional 721,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

