DA Davidson Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.32. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

