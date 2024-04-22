DA Davidson Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMA. Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Comerica from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.02.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $51.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comerica by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

