DA Davidson Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,061,000 after buying an additional 216,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,188,000 after buying an additional 297,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,230,000 after buying an additional 59,775 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

