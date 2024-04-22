Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,711 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

