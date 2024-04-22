Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 705 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $216.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.94. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

