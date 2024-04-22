Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) to Release Earnings on Monday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $473.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $460.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.77. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $508.44. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.