DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $548,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,738 shares in the company, valued at $45,509,200.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,282 shares of company stock worth $64,885,042. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.52.

DoorDash stock opened at $127.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of -88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.16.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

