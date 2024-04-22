Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 346.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,833,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total value of $323,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,812,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,223 shares of company stock valued at $23,682,665. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $200.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.82 and a 52 week high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.13.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

