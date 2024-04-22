eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,685 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,023,530,000 after buying an additional 122,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after buying an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after buying an additional 74,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after acquiring an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley raised eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

