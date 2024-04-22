Elevance Health, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $37.21 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Elevance Health in a research report issued on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will earn $37.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $37.13. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $37.24 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.64.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $531.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.89. The company has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $539.11.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

