Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.59.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at C$47.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$42.75 and a 12-month high of C$54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.8389626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.