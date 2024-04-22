Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.04. Enservco has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.69%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
