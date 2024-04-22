Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.04. Enservco has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.69%.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Enservco by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.