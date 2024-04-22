EOS Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $932.34 million and $100.07 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get EOS alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001006 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001313 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001253 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,123,737,739 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,742,123 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.