Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will earn $7.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALK. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

