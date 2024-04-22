Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dover Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Shares of DOV opened at $169.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

